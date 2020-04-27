|
On Monday, April 20, 2020, Gustavo Adolfo Marchand, loving husband and father of five daughters, passed away at the age of 63. Gus had to overcome many health complications towards the end of his time. Anyone else fighting diabetes, triple bypass, and stage 4 colon cancer would have gone quietly into the night, but Gus was determined to fight through all of this to be with his family. Unfortunately, Gus battle with covid-19 was much harder than anyone expected and now his watch has ended. Gus was born on September 3, 1956 in Lima Callao Peru to George and Rosa Marchand. The 2nd oldest to his siblings, Carmen Marchand, Jaime Marchand, Soledad Marchand, Monica Marchand, Mercedes Marchand, and Marcella Marchand. On January 16, 1982, Gus left his home and moved to Connecticut where he went to school to become CNC certified. Of all the people he touched, his most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Joanna Marchand on September 9, 1982, who supported him in all of his glory during his heyday, and lovingly supported him physically during their last days together. For most of his life he was surrounded by women and was the best girl dad anyone can be. They raised two daughters Jennifer & Michelle Marchand. Both Gus and Joanna became foster parents with the Department of Children's & Families. At that time, they adopted and welcomed three additional daughters, Elizabeth Marchand, Amanda Marchand, & Nacarlia Marchand. Gus was also a devoted grandfather to Aaliyah DeLeon and to his grandpups Daisy & Duke. He took extreme pride being their grandfather and had no hesitation being on the floor with them playing for hours. Gus's work ethic was unmatched; he worked at Jacobs Vehicle System as a tool maker for 35 years. Gus loved wood working and throughout the years had created playscapes and decks around the pool for all of his family and friends to enjoy. Gus loved sports especially soccer, where his favorite team was Barcelona, and both his home teams USA and Peru. The family would spend hours and time enjoying every World Cup and Olympics with him. He spent his free time spoiling his granddaughter, watching various soccer games, Game of Thrones with his family despite the last season being a bust, and various movies. Barry White, Santana, Tito Puente, Marc Anthony were the music you often hear when you are with Gus. Gus was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects and whatever else people needed him for. Gus was also known for his cooking and many loved his lasagna and potato salads. A special thank you for the men and women at Hartford Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days. It was a difficult time for all of us but they were supportive and held onto the phone during facetime as long as we needed to say our goodbyes. Also the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Mulryan funeral home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020