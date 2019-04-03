Guy A. Daigle, 87, beloved husband of 58 years to the late Charlene (Martin) Daigle (2012), passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Lille, ME, the son of the late Pea and Jean (Collins) Daigle, he grew up and lived in Lille, ME before moving to Hartford, CT in 1950, and then Vernon in 1960. He moved to East Longmeadow, MA last year to spend more time with his much loved grandson. Guy proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Daigle Hardwood Flooring in East Hartford for 58 years. He was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church in Vernon. Guy was also a member of the French Club in Hartford, the Knights of Columbus in Manchester, the British American Club in Manchester, the VFW, and his passions were hunting and snowmobiling. Guy is survived by his children, Sharon Barba and her husband Mark of Hampden, MA, and Bruce Daigle of Coventry; a grandson, Jason Barba of Hampden, MA; a step grandson, Michael Pelletier of Rocky Hill, CT; two sisters, Muriel Roy of St. Agatha, ME, and Blanche Albert of Manchester, CT; a brother, Roland Daigle of Manchester, CT and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Daigle; two brothers, Patrick and Raymond Daigle, and his sister, Yvette Holmes. His family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6th at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams Street South, Manchester, CT. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford with military honors. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the in Connecticut, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





