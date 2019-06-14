Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Guy B. Mitchell


Mitchell Guy B. Guy B. Mitchell, 78, died Monday June 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Kathleen; his daughters and their husbands, Karen and Phil Ferrari and Susan and David Krawczyk; and his six grandchildren, Alex, Ava, Ella, Nicholas, Daniel, and Nina. Born and raised in Glastonbury, he was a lifelong resident of Manchester. Through his years, he enjoyed boating, Nascar racing, the Boston Red Sox, and most of all, spending time with his family. His family held a private service for him on Thursday June 13, 2019 and laid him to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery on Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. MANCHESTER
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019
