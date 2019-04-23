It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing Guy F. DiNocenza, 90, of Newington, who died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home. Born in Hartford on May 3, 1928, he was the son of the late Patrick and Marion (Addiego) DiNocenza. He attended Hartford Schools and in 1942 won the spelling bee at St. Patrick's School. He was valedictorian of the class of 1946 at Hartford Public High School, a magna cum laude graduate from Holy Cross College in 1950 and received his Master of Arts degree from Notre Dame in 1952. A U.S. Army veteran, after his discharge he continued to serve his country as a U.S. State Department Foreign Service officer with posts in many countries, among them: Chile, Peru, Pakistan and Bangladesh. After government service, Guy had a long career as a teacher and enjoyed his students. During his career he taught in London, Sacred Heart University, Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, CT and Tabor Academy, in Marion, MA. He retired at the age of 75 from Tabor Academy. Guy enjoyed many outside interests including traveling, reading and especially family gatherings at the holidays. He was also a member of a book club in Marion. Guy leaves his two brothers; Richard DiNocenza, with whom he made his home in Newington, and Michael and his wife Mary DiNocenza of Glastonbury; his sister, Lois Crovo of Newington; two nephews, two nieces and many great nieces and great nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Marie Foster and a nephew, Patrick M. Crovo. The funeral is Thursday (April 25) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Annunciation Parish at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave. Newington. (The family requests that everyone please go directly to church). Entombment with military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To share a memory of Guy with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.





