Aunt Pat & Family,
So sorry to hear of Uncle Guys passing. He was the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man. I always loved when we got to see you both. May he Rest In Peace and Im sure his sisters welcomed him with open arms.
Guy P. Lombardi, 88, of Berlin, CT, beloved husband of Patricia A. Nugent of 62 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born on October 5, 1931 in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late Anna (Tesauro) and Peter Lombardi. Guy graduated from A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon, NY with the Class of 1949. He later graduated from Fordham University College of Pharmacy in Bronx, NY with the Class of 1954. He married Pat on September 28, 1957 at St. Patrick's Church in Glen Cove, NY. Guy served as 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in Thule, Greenland and Miller Field Staten Island, NY. Guy was a pharmaceutical and hospital products representative for Abbott Laboratories in Hartford, CT from 1957 to 1973. He was also a pharmacist at the Hospital of Central Connecticut (formerly called NBGH) from 1974 until he retired in 1996. Guy was a member of the St. Paul's Church for over 60 years and was a commentator, lecturer and in the adult choir for over 20 years. He also taught religious education classes for the church. Guy enjoyed music and relaxing at home with family and friends where he lived for 60 years. He was an advocate of education and the Boy Scouts of America. Guy loved vacationing in Ogunquit, ME with his wife to enjoy the peaceful scenery. He also liked talking about girls basketball with Jean Nugent, his sister-in-law. He was very proud of the accomplishments of his sons and their wives and his seven grandchildren. Guy will be remembered as a quiet, gentle and loving man defined by his cherished faith in God, kindness and warm spirit. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his three sons and seven grandchildren: Michael and his wife Elizabeth Lombardi of Wethersfield, CT (children Michael and Rachel); Thomas and his wife Laurie Lombardi of Slingerlands, NY (children Christina, Stephanie and Isabelle); and Robert and his wife Janice Lombardi of Liverpool, NY (children Nicole and Brian). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jean Nugent of Canyon Country, CA and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his three sisters Audrey (Roy) Amicucci, Jeanne (Fred) King and Carole Krebs, and his sister-in-law Dolores Nugent. Guy's wife, Pat, was his devoted primary caregiver and advocate for many years. His family would like to give a special thank you to the medical professionals who cared for him and also Carmen, Wanda and Enid from Sky Angels LLC who took care of him as if he was their family for the past few years. In addition, his family would like to thank Andrea Brandl and their friends from St. Paul's who have been so supportive. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Guy can be made to St. Paul's Church, located at 461 Alling St, Kensington, CT 06037. The Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin will be handling the funeral arrangements and the burial will be held privately at Maple Cemetery in Berlin, CT. For online expressions or memory to the family, please visit www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.