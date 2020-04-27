Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Gwen Anne Zgoda


1938 - 2020
Gwen Anne Zgoda Obituary
Gwen Anne (Labouseur) Zgoda, 81, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Zgoda, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 of COVID-19 at Touchpoints at Farmington. A fifty-year resident of Vernon, Gwen was born on October 28, 1938 in Liberty, NY, to the late Harry and Martha (Dedrick) Labouseur. Gwen graduated from Union-Endicott High School and attended SUNY Buffalo Teacher's College. She married Ron Zgoda in 1960 and they were happily married until his untimely death in 1994. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Rockville, and was a former member of the Ellington Ridge Country Club. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Allison Stratton of Del Mar, CA; her daughter Lynne Zgoda of Manchester; two grandchildren, Sydney, and Burke Stratton of CA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special friend, Mary Halldin, of Bonita, FL. In addition to her husband Ron, she was predeceased by her brother Gary Labouseur. Burial will be private in Elmwood Cemetery, Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127; or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0522. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020
