Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn L. Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn L. Cooper Obituary
Gwendolyn L. Cooper, 84, of Bloomfield, CT transitioned into her eternal life on April 9, 2020. Born on March 6, 1936 in Retreat, Saint Mary, Jamaica, West Indies to Sonny and Agatha Cooper-Murray, she migrated to the United States at a young age. She was a woman of great faith, strength and courage and life long member of the North United Methodist Church of Hartford. Gwen is survived by a two daughters, Jannis May Gray of Hartford and Janette G. Gray of Bloomfield; two sisters, two granddaughters, as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 10:00A.M. – 11:00A.M. at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by a private ceremony and interment. To leave a message of comfort for the Cooper family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -