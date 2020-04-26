|
Gwendolyn L. Cooper, 84, of Bloomfield, CT transitioned into her eternal life on April 9, 2020. Born on March 6, 1936 in Retreat, Saint Mary, Jamaica, West Indies to Sonny and Agatha Cooper-Murray, she migrated to the United States at a young age. She was a woman of great faith, strength and courage and life long member of the North United Methodist Church of Hartford. Gwen is survived by a two daughters, Jannis May Gray of Hartford and Janette G. Gray of Bloomfield; two sisters, two granddaughters, as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 10:00A.M. – 11:00A.M. at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; followed by a private ceremony and interment. To leave a message of comfort for the Cooper family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020