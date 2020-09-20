1/2
Gwendolyn Muldoon
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn (Matchett) Muldoon, 100, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Robert T. Muldoon, died peacefully at home with family Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born August 17, 1920 in Red Bank, New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of Eileen (Parks) Matchett. She lived in Newton, MA for much of her adult life prior to moving to The Court of St James, West Hartford, Connecticut 10 years ago. Gwen was a veteran of World War II having served in the U. S. Army Air Corps. She was a graduate of the New England Deaconess School of Nursing and Boston University. Following retirement from the Deaconess, Gwen volunteered at Boston Children's Hospital for over 25 years. Gwen loved spending and sharing time at Wequaquet Lake on Cape Cod. An avid reader, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, theater, poetry, classical music, Sunday Morning, chocolate milkshakes and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Persis (and husband Al Ellsworth) and Joan Lali, all of Simsbury; grandchildren, Andrea, Nicholas, Richard, Noah (and wife Missy), Tyson (and wife Lauren), Tanner (and wife Kathleen), Scott (and partner Heidi), Rich (and wife Noemi) and Melanie; great grandchildren, Mariel and Dawson, Tristan and Tess, Aiden and Dillon and Sara and Emma; many cherished nieces and nephews, She was predeceased by her mother in law and friend, Mimi, brother, Wendell Matchett and sister Betty MacKinnon. Private burial will take place in Newton Cemetery in Newton Center, MA. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be held in August of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Gwen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved