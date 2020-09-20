Gwendolyn (Matchett) Muldoon, 100, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Robert T. Muldoon, died peacefully at home with family Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born August 17, 1920 in Red Bank, New Brunswick, Canada, daughter of Eileen (Parks) Matchett. She lived in Newton, MA for much of her adult life prior to moving to The Court of St James, West Hartford, Connecticut 10 years ago. Gwen was a veteran of World War II having served in the U. S. Army Air Corps. She was a graduate of the New England Deaconess School of Nursing and Boston University. Following retirement from the Deaconess, Gwen volunteered at Boston Children's Hospital for over 25 years. Gwen loved spending and sharing time at Wequaquet Lake on Cape Cod. An avid reader, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, theater, poetry, classical music, Sunday Morning, chocolate milkshakes and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Persis (and husband Al Ellsworth) and Joan Lali, all of Simsbury; grandchildren, Andrea, Nicholas, Richard, Noah (and wife Missy), Tyson (and wife Lauren), Tanner (and wife Kathleen), Scott (and partner Heidi), Rich (and wife Noemi) and Melanie; great grandchildren, Mariel and Dawson, Tristan and Tess, Aiden and Dillon and Sara and Emma; many cherished nieces and nephews, She was predeceased by her mother in law and friend, Mimi, brother, Wendell Matchett and sister Betty MacKinnon. Private burial will take place in Newton Cemetery in Newton Center, MA. Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life will be held in August of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Gwen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
