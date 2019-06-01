Home

Gwenllian Ivers Obituary
Gwenllian Morgan Ivers, was called home on May 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Penrhiwceiber, South Wales, G.B. She was the proud mother of Garreth G. Ivers of Orlando FL, Roy R. Ivers and his wife Laurie of Portland, CT, Kendell K. Pelrine and her husband Donald of Nantucket, MA, Vanessa J. Ivers of Avon, CT; and was a loving grandmother of Thomas, Dennis, Abergavenny, Benjamin & Morgan. Calling hours will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. A graveside service will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. A reception to follow at 12:30 at St. James Church, 1018 Farmington Ave, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 1, 2019
