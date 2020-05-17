H. Bradford Benson, 89, of Southbury, CT, former longtime resident of Glastonbury, CT died on May 7, 2020 surrounded by family. His beloved wife of 56 years, Phyllis T. Benson, predeceased him on Sept. 11, 2012, Brad was born on Sept. 15, 1930 in New York City, son of the late Hobart E. Benson and Josephine Libbey Benson (Packard). He grew up in Hastings -on -Hudson, NY and Melrose, MA and graduated in 1952 from Brown University where he received his B.A. in Economics. In addition to ROTC, he was active in student government as class vice president, glee club and Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy upon graduation, he served on the USS Wrangell ammunition ship in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean before being released in May 1954 to Inactive Ready Reserves as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. Brad then moved to NYC where he worked in banking from 1954 to 1956 at Manufacturers Trust Company and attended NYU School of Business. He met his soulmate Phyllis, who was working at NYU Law School, and they were married on Dec. 31, 1955. The couple moved to the Hartford, CT area in 1956 where Brad began his career as an investment broker with Putnam and Company which later became Advest, Inc. He became a co-manager of the Hartford office in 1966 and general partner in 1972, retiring as a Senior Vice President in 2004 at the age of 74. He was a trusted and respected investment advisor who received awards in his business and accolades from many colleagues and customers. Brad and Phyllis began to raise their three children in Newington, CT where Brad was active in the Congregational Church and Brown Club of Hartford, including as President. The family then moved to Glastonbury in 1966 where Brad continued his community involvement with the First Church of Christ, Congregational, serving on the Board of Trustees for 25 years. Brad and Phyllis enjoyed traveling together and always looked forward to relaxing at the family retreat on Lake Norman, NC. Brad remained a resident of Glastonbury after Phyllis' death until 2015 when he moved to Southbury to be cared for by his devoted daughter Barbara. Brad was a reverent man who put his faith and trust in Jesus, his Lord and Savior. He was known and loved by all for his integrity, respect, kind heart and generosity. We rejoice in the sure and certain knowledge that Brad is now with his father he never knew here on earth, as he died when Brad was only 3, and with his beloved Phyllis. They now walk with him on new paths in the eternal fields of heaven and hear the angels' song. Brad leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, B. Brooks Benson and his wife Princia of Barneveld, NY; Brenda Connolly and her husband Michael and their son Sean of Old Bridge, NJ; Barbara Ready and her husband William and their three sons, Zachary, Jacob and Daniel of Southbury, CT. One of Brad's greatest joys in life was his four grandsons. Brad is also survived by his sister Beverlie Tuttle of Minneola, FL, three sisters in law, two brothers in law as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. JoAnn Maroto-Soltis, Regional Hospice Danbury and all of the caregivers who took loving and compassionate care of him at home over the last several years. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, burial will be held privately in the Green Cemetery, Glastonbury. A memorial church service will be held to celebrate Brad's life at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in Brad's memory to Samaritans Purse, Boone, NC, at samaritanspurse.org or to Seeds of Hope Children's Ministry, Abbotsford, B.C., at seedsofhopecm.com. Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trnpke Glastonbury CT 06033 are assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.