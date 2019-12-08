Home

H. Stoddard Nichols


1946 - 2019
H. Stoddard Nichols Obituary
H. Stoddard Nichols passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2019 at his home. He was 72 years old. Stod was born December 1, 1946, the son of Robert and Virginia (Butler) Nichols. He was a 1964 graduate of Conard High School in West Hartford and attended the University of Hartford. Stod had a varied career in manufacturing, finance, and automotive sales. He was a voracious reader and developed a knowledge of a wide variety of subjects. He always could be counted on to add his opinion on almost any subject, and occasionally wrote an editorial comment in local newspapers. Stod enjoyed listening to a variety of music and engaging in conversation. He is survived by his brother Paul Nichols and his wife Susan of Bristol, his sister Stephanie Nichols of Florida, his sister Zannah Richards of New Hampshire, and six nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
