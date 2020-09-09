1/1
Hajime Oba
1945 - 2020
Hajime Oba, 75, of Farmington, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Born January 23rd, 1945 in Japan, he was the son of the late Zenichi and Chiyo Oba. He was raised in Japan where he earned his undergraduate and master's degrees in Industrial Engineering from Wasseda University, Tokyo, Japan. His distinguished 50+ year career began with Toyota Motor CorporationAutomotive in Japan. His commitment and dedication to his craft was second to none. He had a passion for travel and he always wanted to "go see" the beauty that the world has to offer. He was an avid golfer, a former member of the Country Club of Farmington, and a true wine connoisseur. He is survived by his wife, Minako. He also is survived by his children, Hidet and his wife Naoko, Yasu and his wife Stephanie, Hiro and Moto; and 3 grandchildren, Byron, Jacqueline and Hikaru. Private family services will be held at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
