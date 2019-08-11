Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Hal W. Croxall


1948 - 2019
Hal W. Croxall Obituary
Hal Wayne Croxall, aka JC Strider or Joshua Charles Wyndham Strider, of Newington, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2019 at the age of 71, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford on January 6, 1948 to Faith Wayne Pearson and Alphonsus Dubocq Croxall. He spent his childhood in Connecticut and New York and then graduated from Oberlin College. He spent several years in the Midwest and reminisced about that time fondly. Hal was a computer consultant who was involved with many new technological advancements with several different companies. Hal started his own computer consulting business, Right Angles, which he ran until retirement. Hal was incredibly intelligent and well-read. He prided himself on knowing even the most seemingly useless facts about almost everything. Hal loved the serene nature setting that Maine offered and for a few years resided there. He enjoyed the peaceful solidarity that a more primitive way of life provided. Hal enjoyed camping with friends and getting into long conversations about the latest news. He was generous, caring, and kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Hal leaves behind his daughter Lauren Miller and her husband Dan, his daughter Lacy Hlasyszyn and her husband Michael, his son Zachary Croxall and his wife Manami, his step-son Michael Foss and his wife Kimberly, and his many grandchildren. The most important thing to Hal was his children. He was proud of every one of their accomplishments and would light up when talking about them. The only thing better than his kids were his grandkids. "Pop pop" would always be teaching them something new. Hal cherished the time with them, watching them grow and become amazing people. Relatives and friends are invited to call and celebrate Hal's life on Saturday, August 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Hal's name to the at . To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
