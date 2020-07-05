1/1
Hans Luntta Jr. 62 of Miami, FL passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to Hans and Anna Luntta and lived his early years in East Hartford, where he graduated from George J. Penny High School in 1975. He attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York and became a chef. Hans enjoyed cooking and worked as a chef in Connecticut, Colorado and Florida. Hans is survived by his two brothers, Mark (Naida) of Florida, and two children Danny and Allisa, and Karl (Phyllis) of Florida and their three children Nikki, Kaarlo and Jack. Hans was predeceased by his parents Hans and Anna of Beverly Hills, Florida. Services will be held later in the year, and will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
