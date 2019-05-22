Home

Harlan Case Obituary
We have lost another hero of the second world war. Harlan Case, 94, of Guilford died peacefully on May 17. Harlan was born and raised in Plainville. He was predeceased by his wife Libby, his sisters Olive and Ella, and brothers Howard, Clarence, Chester, Homer, and Edward. He is survived by his brother Richard of Plainville and many nieces and nephews. Harlan served in the European theater during WWII, fighting his way across France. He was wounded and captured and spent the remainder of the war as a POW, escaping three times. He was awarded the Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts. At his request, there will be no services. May he rest in peace.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
