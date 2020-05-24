Harmon Atkinson Poole, Jr., husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, engineer, outdoorsman, little league baseball coach, proud Navy veteran, Red Sox and Patriots fan extraordinaire, corny joke purveyor and punster, great friend to many, and lover of dogs and life, died peacefully at home in Wolfeboro, NH, on May 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Hall Poole, in March 2019, and by his younger brother Robert Keyes Poole. Hap, as he was known, was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on December 26, 1924, to Harmon Atkinson Poole and Irma Willey Poole. He attended Friends School in Wilmington, DE and Lincoln School in Saylesville, RI, before graduating from the Moses Brown School, in Providence RI. Hap received his aeronautical engineering degree from MIT, where he graduated in 1948, followed by graduate studies at Stevens Institute, Rutgers, and RPI. In 1951, he met Nancy, in Rumson, NJ, on his front stoop, in his bathrobe, as she was returning from a date. They talked till dawn, and married six months later, in April 1952, moving first to Oakland, NJ. After welcoming several black labs and two daughters-Robin and Cate-into the family, Hap and Nancy moved to Simsbury, CT during the snowy winter of 1961, into a growing neighborhood of young families. They lived happily in Simsbury for 54 years. Hap worked for Bendix Corp., Walter Kidde, Chandler Evans, and Altair Inc., in various engineering roles, and then, when asked to move his family to Ohio, he quickly said "no" and decided to forge off on his own, selling specialized packaging equipment to various companies in the New England area. Hap covered thousands of miles in his car, making countless friends on the way. He retired in 1995. Hap was a New Englander at heart. He loved the outdoors, spending many summers with his family in Conway, NH, climbing mountains with his daughters and dogs, and rabidly supporting the Red Sox and Patriots. In winter, Hap skied as often as he could, mostly in VT and MA, hauling his family along on day trips from CT, even in the most brutal of weather. "Pain makes you stronger," could have been one of his mottos. No complaining, thank you. At age 75, he canoed the treacherous Allagash River in ME with his daughter and son-in-law. That was his style. Hap was especially proud of his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II, taking a two-year leave from MIT to serve as a Navy aviation metalsmith/gunner, based in OK and RI, making a critical contribution helping to repair Navy aircraft. Many years later, Hap played a leading role in the development and installation of a veterans' monument in his hometown of Simsbury, CT. Hap would proudly slide into his old Navy uniform each Memorial Day to ride in the local parade, both in Simsbury and in Wolfeboro, NH. Hap was deeply loyal to his family, his schools, his teams, and to his many friends, who were drawn to this confident extrovert with a quick, self-effacing wit. He was unerringly generous, as when he sponsored a trip for his entire family to the island of St. John in the USVI, for a week of celebrating Nancy's 70th birthday. Until the end, his memory and sense of humor remained razor sharp, as did his steadfast love of family, and his dedication to his many devoted friends. He will be sorely missed. In addition to many fine memories, he leaves behind two daughters, Robin Scheu (Ted) Middlebury, VT, and Cate Poole (Dianna Serrano) of Wolfeboro, NH, and his grandchildren, Jamie Scheu, Kirsten Scheu Dargis, and Patrick Perry, and two great grandchildren. The family is deeply appreciative of the extraordinary care and love provided by Curtis Quality Care, and by the staff at Sugar Hill in Wolfeboro, NH. If you wish, donations in Hap's memory may be made to First Church of Christ, Simsbury, CT, First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro, NH, or to the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro.



