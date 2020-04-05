|
|
On April 4, 2020, Harold A. Teveris departed this life in the manner he wished, at home with his beloved wife of 68 years by his side. He was 90 years old, a milestone he was surprised to reach. "Pops" was born on February 7, 1930 in Hazardville, Connecticut to the late Bernice Dowd Teveris and Harold F. Teveris, and spent most of his youth in Glastonbury, Connecticut. In 1950, at the age of 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Army with the intention of serving in the Korean War. He was, instead, sent to Paris to serve at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) where he was chauffeur to the Chief of Staff, General Alfred M. Gruenther. He was honorably discharged in 1953, and returned to Glastonbury to settle down with his wife, Arden, and raise a family. Harold was a man of strong opinions and he lived his life in a style consistent with his nature. He was a hard worker, employed by Monaco Construction, Mino Trucking and eventually Sage- Allen & Co., where he worked for several decades as the Supervisor of Maintenance and later as Supervisor of the Distribution Center. Additionally, in 1963 he started a fruit farm with his wife on their South Glastonbury property named Woodland Farms, which continues today under the leadership of one of his sons and two grandchildren. Harold recognized very early the value of local farmer markets and was an early participant in Connecticut's program. Harold had an eye for detail and was a perfectionist. When he wasn't cruising around the farm on his tractor, pruning, picking, sorting, he was in his shop full of woodworking tools, making boxes, tables, picture frames, and more. When not working, Harold enjoyed country music, dancing, yelling at the Red Sox and UConn men & women basketball teams on TV, and attending Hartford Whalers games with Arden as season ticket holders. Harold is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Arden; his children and their respective spouses: Tony Teveris, of Tolland, CT; Daniel Teveris, of Hollis, NH; Peter Teveris, of South Glastonbury, CT; Pia Welch, of West Hartford, CT and Heidi Pezzente, of South Glastonbury, CT; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Edward Pawloski, of Vernon, CT. a brother-in-law, Anthony Forghetti, of South Windsor, CT,and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Audrey Forghetti, and a brother, Robert Teveris. The family wishes to thank Dawn Allen, of Athena Home Health & Hospice for her assistance during this time, and asks those who wish to recognize Harold by gift to make a donation to: Covenant House, Times Square Station, PO Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900, or on-line at: https://www.covenanthouse.org/donation-options/donate-now. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. To all who remember Harold, please raise a glass to celebrate a life well-lived. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020