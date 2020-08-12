Harold Allen MacDonald, 72, of East Hartford, beloved husband of Carmela (Bertolini) MacDonald, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Harold was born on August 29, 1947 in Oxbow, ME and was the son of the late Clifton and Evelyn (Klechman) MacDonald. Harold served in the USMC during the Vietnam War, honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. He worked for 33 years as a Heat and Frost Insulator for Local 33 in Wallingford, most of the years were for Cummings Insulation as the General Foreman and Area Foreman. Harold and Carmela loved to cruise around the world and see new places. Everywhere they went was a new adventure and a new memory to cherish. Harold will always be remembered as a wonderful Dad and provider for his family. He loved to spend time with his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, beaming every time he was with them and he loved to show their pictures. In addition to his wife of 49 years, Harold leaves his two daughters, Joyce Orzechowski and her husband Andrew of North Carolina and Jennifer MacDonald Speilman and her husband Richard Speilman of Vernon, his adored grandchildren Carter and Caitlyn Orzechowski, sister Evelyn Klecmen from Bridgton, ME, brother Clifton MacDonald from Rochester, N.H.; sister Judy Carmen and her husband Linwood of Versailles, MI, brother Michael Klecman of Commerce City, CO, sister Anna Jean Vinickas and husband Bob of SC, brother Clark MacDonald of Kansas City, MO, brother Doug MacDonald and his wife Michelle of Masardis, ME. Harold also leaves his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his sister Josephine MacDonald, brother Jimmy Klecman and sister Paula Smith. Funeral services and burial with military honors will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
