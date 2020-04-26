|
H. Bryan Featherstone quietly passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Born in 1921 and raised on the family farm in Red Wing, MN, Bryan was the son of Helen and John H. Featherstone. He leaves his brother Furman of Red Wing, Minnesota; his four children Janet Sayers (Thomas) of Tolland, CT, Brianna Johnston (Sharron Emmons) of Middletown, CT, Rita Bonczek (Richard) of Travelers Rest, SC, and Robert Featherstone (Wendy) of Pittsford, NY; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Marjorie, second wife Julia, his brother Thomas Featherstone (Zeita) and three sisters Margaret Ottoson (Howard) , Alice Larkin (Jerry) and Helen Featherstone. Bryan served in the Marines during World War II, later settled in Connecticut where he met and married Marjorie and together raised their family. He lived in the Wilmington, NC area for seven years before moving back to Connecticut. He loved working with his hands, especially fine woodworking. Funeral and burial services are private. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would be appreciative of donations made to a . https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020