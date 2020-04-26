Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Featherstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Bryan Featherstone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Bryan Featherstone quietly passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Born in 1921 and raised on the family farm in Red Wing, MN, Bryan was the son of Helen and John H. Featherstone. He leaves his brother Furman of Red Wing, Minnesota; his four children Janet Sayers (Thomas) of Tolland, CT, Brianna Johnston (Sharron Emmons) of Middletown, CT, Rita Bonczek (Richard) of Travelers Rest, SC, and Robert Featherstone (Wendy) of Pittsford, NY; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Marjorie, second wife Julia, his brother Thomas Featherstone (Zeita) and three sisters Margaret Ottoson (Howard) , Alice Larkin (Jerry) and Helen Featherstone. Bryan served in the Marines during World War II, later settled in Connecticut where he met and married Marjorie and together raised their family. He lived in the Wilmington, NC area for seven years before moving back to Connecticut. He loved working with his hands, especially fine woodworking. Funeral and burial services are private. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family would be appreciative of donations made to a . https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -