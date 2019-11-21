Home

Harold C. Dusto


1948 - 2019
Harold C. "Sparky" Dusto, 71, of Vernon, husband of Anita (Metallic) Dusto passed away at home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Masardis, ME on August 28, 1948 to the late Cedric and Madeline (Raymond) Dusto, Sparky served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later worked for the Rogers Company. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter Lana Kelly and her husband Shawn of South Windsor, his son Michael Dusto and his wife Alison of Suffield, his grandchildren Kodi, Brock, Tristan, Rylan, and Kayden, and extended family including brothers and sisters in-law and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Norman Dusto and his sister Joan Waldon. Sparky's family would like to offer a note of gratitude to Monica and Donna at ECHN and Nate at the DeQuattro Cancer Center for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral Services and burial will be private. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester, CT has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
