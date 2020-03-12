Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
Harold Dixon

Harold Dixon Obituary
Harold Dixon passed away on Monday March 2nd at St Francis Hospital. Harold was born on 1/19/53 in Bessemer, AL. He was a veteran and served in the Marines from 1971 - 1973. Harold's home going service will be Friday, March 13th at Holy Temple COGIC 691 Windsor Ave, Windsor, CT. Viewing from 10 - 11 am with service at 11. Harold will be interred at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown,CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2020
