Harold Gorman

Hal Gorman (December 9th, 1943 – September 18th, 2020) On September 18, just as the autumn sun started its descent towards the end of day, our father, Harold Vincent Gorman Jr., closed his eyes for the very last time. If dad could have looked out the window at that moment, he would have wanted us all to recognize that even amidst profound loss, beauty seeps in. This was not a man who wanted to rest. This was a man who would have chosen-if given the choice-to live the very same life, in the very same way, a million times over. How to reflect on such a Big Life in such a small space? Memories and images flood to fill the space, at the time--routine--now present themselves as precious gifts from him: an afternoon he spent cooking in the kitchen as the smell of his special pasta sauce filled the room and our hearts; Dad, at the helm of his sailboat, the 'Captain,' shouting orders at his feeble family-crew. We did what we were told.….My mother, my father standing at the edge of a riverside, flyfishing in tandem, casting lines echoing one another in the air, as they gracefully entwined in spirit, in life. Truthfully, most of our father's heart was reserved for a lifetime of loving my mother, Donna Cianciolo Gorman. Having met when they were just 16 years old, my father swore that he fell in love with Donna the very moment he walked into their shared Milford High School classroom. He never wavered from that recollection. To spend as much time as possible with her husband Hal, our mother sought to learn to do everything dad liked to do. So she learned to hunt, to fly-fish, to run competitively, to embrace Michael Bolton, to dance to Rick Springfield's 'Jessie's Girl', to travel to the furthest reaches of the Canadian border in search of the elusive salmon. My dad was proudest when his wife, his children outshone him -- a reflection of his utter adoration of his family. Professionally, dad's contributions as a lawyer in the liquor industry are literally too long to list: General Counsel of Heublein, Paddington, Allied Domecq, Malibu-Kahlua, and William Grant, just to name a few. But those successes were always secondary to him. What he valued most was his life-time role as trusted advisor – whether he was speaking to an international CEO, to a young attorney looking to find his way or to a friend that was in a rough patch, they knew they were receiving the very best advice, from the best there was. Since dad's passing, our family has received an outpouring of notes and letters, sharing stories of how he had helped so many, in so many significant ways. We always knew he sought to be of service, but just now are learning about the scope and span of his generous spirit. His friends knew him as a man who believed that "a bond was a bond," and "a fight in the name of something good and right was one you never back down from." Dad died on Rosh Hashana- a sign of great righteousness in the Jewish Faith. The Great Gormando, the "Legend" leaves us in a better place because of his life's work. So it is with outstretched hands that wish to hold on just a bit longer, we release our father to those who passed before him-his mother Jessie, his father Harold, his brothers Jeffrey and Michael, Uncles Larry, Hubie, Charlie, Jack, Aunt Barbara, our grandparents Anthony and Marcella Cianciolo, his very best friends, Irwin and Gerry. May you make a space at your grand, celestial table -with the very best view from which to watch his family reflected in his legacy-a space from which to contemplate all of the eternal beauty above and below seeping in. Love, Meaghan, Ryan, and Jaime. In honor of our father, please consider donating to the Connecticut River Salmon Association at CTRIVERSALMON.ORG
, or help protect the US Constitution by donating to: JoeBiden.com