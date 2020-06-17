Harold H. Wing, 99, of East Hartford entered eternal rest on Monday, June 15, 2020. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Vera D. (Palmer) Wing. They were married for over 70 years. He was the Patriarch of our family. He was born on May 26, 1921 in Mars Hill, Maine, son of the late Ralph and Mabel (Sherman) Wing. Harold was proud to be from the "Grand State of Maine". He loved his hometown of Presque Isle and enjoyed traveling every summer to Kennebunk Beach with his family. He had a deep and proud love of his country and the U.S. flag, which he displayed everyday (weather permitting, of course!). He was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and served in World War II in the European Theater overseas. He was an Artillery Gunner in the U.S. Army and received several medals of honor for his service. He was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church where he was an usher and on the Vestry. He always displayed a deep sense of faith. He was a dedicated volunteer to his church and his community. Harold worked at Pratt & Whitney for over 35 years. He was a member of the I.A.M District Lodge No. 91 and the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club of Retirees. Harold was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Basketball. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's recitals, sports games, and graduations. Harold leaves his devoted children Maxine (Wing) Cosgrove of Manchester and David R. Wing and his wife Natalie of South Windsor; his loving grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pops" Aaron Wing and wife Valerie, Michael Cosgrove, Lori Cosgrove, Kristy Naski and husband Paul, David Wing and his wife Laura; 8 great grandchildren Rhiannon, Owen, Makayla, James, William, Evan, Caroline, and Mason; a granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Cosgrove; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by wife Vera, brothers Erving and Edward Wing, his son-in-law Thomas S. Cosgrove Sr., and his first-born grandson Thomas S. Cosgrove Jr. A private service will be held, and burial will include full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National World War II Museum that is located in New Orleans, LA. Checks can be mailed to The National World War II Museum, National Processing Center, PO Box 758590, Topeka KS 66675-8590. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.