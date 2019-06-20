Home

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
640 Burnham St.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
640 Burnham Street
South Windsor, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
640 Burnham Street,
South Windsor, CT
Harold Lee Barrows


Harold Lee Barrows Obituary
Harold L. Barrows, 83, died on June 15, 2019. He was born November 12, 1935 in Hartford, CT. Harold was a man of great faith and very patient, which contributed to his being a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His grandchildren affectionately called him 'Poppy'. After his service in the Marines as a Sergeant, Harold was employed at Pratt and Whitney and Wiremold (Legrand). He was baptized in 1975 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was very active in both the ministry and in his congregation assignment as a ministerial servant. Harold is survived by his wife of 52 years Susanne (Wakefield); three sons Stephen (Joanne), Jarrett (Bené) and Marcus; grandchildren Kaveh (Diana), Marcus Michael, Mercedes, Grant and Makayla; siblings Clara Rivera, Anthony (Jacquelyn), Alice Harris, Frank (Deborah) and many nieces, nephews and friends. His parents Samuel and Alice, siblings Lucy White, Samuel, Mildred Coarts and Edith Laidlaw, predeceased him. Calling hours will be at 11am followed by a memorial service at 12pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 640 Burnham Street, South Windsor, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019
