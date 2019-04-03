Home

Harold Lee Hyer, Jr., 87, of Palatka, FL, peacefully left this world at his home in his sleep on Friday, March 29, 2109. Born July 27, 1931 in Enfield, Connecticut, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Harold was employed by Bimbo Bakery over 25 years and was a member of the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners. He also enjoyed music, spending time with family and during their golden years, Harold and his wife took frequent trips together. He was preceded in death by two children, Cheryl Hakes of Jacksonville, FL and Jeffrey Hyer of Enfield, CT. Harold is survived by his wife, Phyllis Margaret Hyer of Palatka, his children, Harold L. Hyer, III of Satsuma, FL, Robert Hyer and David Hyer both of Pittsfield, ME, Brian Hyer of East Windsor, CT, Karen Patterson of Palatka, FL, Louis Hyer of Enfield, CT and Stella Louise Richards of Middleburg, FL. Private services will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Condolences and messages of encouragement may be expressed to the family at Harold's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019
