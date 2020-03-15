Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Harold LeVaughn


1936 - 2020
Harold LeVaughn Obituary
Harold LeVaughn, 83, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday (February 22, 2020). Born February 29, 1936 in Hartford, he was the only son of the late Harry LeVaughn and the late Alice (Ronan) LeVaughn. Harold was a graduate of Bulkeley High School and then went on to work for the Hartford Insurance Group for over 40 years. He loved spending his summers at his cottage in Old Saybrook, where he had many friends. Harold is survived by his friend, Bertha Webb; her son and daughter-in-law, George and Karen Webb; her daughter, Donna Godreau and their children and his three nieces, Mary Donahue and her husband Joseph Logiudice, Cathy Donahue and her husband Joe Fox and Jean Donahue, as well as several cousins. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Charles Donahue. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or a . The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
