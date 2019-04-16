Home

Harold Robert "Skip" Johnson passed away April 10, 2019. Skip was born and lived all his life in Cromwell CT. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and spent almost his entire career as a pharmacist at St. Francis Hospital. He was fiercely independent, loved his family, never forgot a birthday and always brought a cheesecake for every holiday get together! He was an avid water skier, sun bather and body builder and spent his free time at his cottage on Roger's lake with family whenever possible. He had a great admiration for his neighbors and loved them as his family. Skip is survived by his sister, Joyce Kupfer and her husband George, Sr. of Middletown; niece, Lynn Grumm and her husband Daniel of Middlefield; Nephew, George Kupfer of Middletown; great nephews, Jack Grumm and Jeffrey Grumm and great great niece Ryland Grumm.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 11:00 am in Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West, 29 Hillside Road, Cromwell. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
