Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:30 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
View Map
Harold Swain Wright


1933 - 2020
Harold Swain Wright Obituary
Harold Swain Wright, of Killingworth, passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born in Clinton, on July 29, 1933, the son of Evelyn Theis Wright and Ruth Swain Wright. Harold was active in the community as a volunteer fireman, and served on many boards including Planning & Zoning, Health & Safety, Killingworth Library Association and a member of the Lions Club. He helped launch the community garden at Parmalee Farm. In retirement, he took up sculpture working in wood and clay. He loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. Harold is survived by his wife Dorothy (Prilook) Wright; daughter Lynn Alicia Wright; sons Eliot Todd Wright and Raphael Jaimes-Branger; granddaughters Anne Elisabeth and Kate Nicole LaGattuta. He was predeceased by his sisters Elizabeth Cole and Catherine Wright. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25th, from 1-2:30pm, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30pm, at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Killingworth Library Association.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 24, 2020
