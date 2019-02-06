Harold Walfred Lorenson, 90, of Covenant Village of Cromwell, CT passed away on February 3, 2019 in Cromwell, CT. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Phoebe Blomstrann Lorenson, to whom he had been married for over 67 years; daughters Linda Lysaght (James), Karen Tracey (Gregory), Greta Robbins (Bob); grand-children Patrick Lysaght (Katherine), Andrew Lysaght, Julia Lysaght, Brendan Tracey, Colleen Tracey (Alejandro Carrasco), Erika Robbins (Micheal McElveen), and Shawn Robbins; and great-grandchildren Katelyn, Sean, Abigail, and Nicole Lysaght. He was pre-deceased by sons Bruce and David Lorenson. He is also survived by his brother Edward Lorenson (Laura), his sister Edith Judd, sisters-in-law Wilma Lorenson, Carolyn Lorenson and Lois Blomstrann. He is pre-deceased by brothers Ralph (Joan), Fred and Arthur Lorenson, in-laws Bob Judd, Rachel and Henry Carlson, Irving Blomstrann, Bob and Ruth Blomstrann. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends across multiple generations.Harold was born on July 8, 1928 in Bristol, CT to Oscar and Edith Lorenson. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1946 and the Connecticut Engineering Institute in 1948. He married Phoebe Blomstrann on October 27, 1951. Together they shared a strong Swedish-American identify, faith, and family focus.Harold's career with Superior Electric Co. (later Dana Corp.) spanned 47 years. Working in sales, he was based in Ohio (1950-1963), the Netherlands (1963-1969, 1975-1977), and Bristol (1948-1950, 1977-1995). He established the company's first sales office and distribution center in Europe. He traveled worldwide for his job and forged lifelong international friendships. He rose from salesman to international sales manager to vice president. Harold retired on January 1, 1995. During the Korean War, he served as a radio communications instructor in the US Marine Corps in San Diego. Harold volunteered throughout his life, most recently for the Benevolent Care Fund at Covenant Village. He enjoyed golfing and skiing into his eighties. Harold was known for his sense of humor, integrity, loyalty and strong faith. He is remembered for his helpfulness to others in all walks of life. Most remarkable was his dedication to his wife Phoebe, his children, and extended family. A service will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St, Berlin, CT with a reception to follow. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Benevolent Care Fund of Covenant Village of Cromwell, 52 Missionary Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416 or to Bethany Covenant Church. Please share a memory of Harold with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary