Harold Warren Gulliford, 75, of Clinton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rosemary (Schulze) Gulliford. Harold was born in West Nanticoke, PA on June 18, 1943 to the late Reginald and Edith (Jones) Gulliford. He was a 1962 Graduate of Rahway High School, Rahway, NJ. Harold was a United States Veteran, honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1970. After his army career, he worked for Cummins in Newark, NJ and later at Kenworth in Somerville, NJ. He was transferred to Connecticut where he worked at Milford Truck Sales in 1970. He later worked for Paccar at Yankee Kenworth and Peterbilt of CT before retiring in 2009. Harold was a member of the Westbrook Congregational Church, Trustee and a member of the Property Committee. He was a member of Jeptha Lodge #95 in Clinton for 51 years where he served as Master three times. He was a member of the Westbrook Elks Lodge #1784, and National Street Rod Association. Harold was a loving, hard-working father who always found time to play catch in the front yard with his sons and loved spending quality family time on the water with family and friends. Harold loved traveling with his wife Rosemary to watch UCONN Women's Basketball games no matter where they were playing. If he wasn't following the busy schedules of his grandchildren, he could be found in his garage surrounded by friends trying to figure out how to get more horsepower out of his 1939 Chevy Coupe.Besides his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his two sons: Daniel (Jill) Gulliford of Orange, and Curtis (Nicole) Gulliford of Clinton. Harold is also survived by his grandchildren: Cori Gulliford of Clinton, 3rd Class Petty Officer Trent Gulliford (USCG) of Cleveland Ohio, and Emma Gulliford of Orange, CT, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Family and friends may visit the Swan Funeral Home, 80 East Main Street, Clinton, CT on Friday (today) June 7, from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10 am at the Westbrook Congregational Church in Westbrook. Interment will follow at Indian River Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society in Newington, CT or to the Lustgarden Foundation of Pancreatic Cancer Research. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Keenan Funeral Home in North Branford. To leave a condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary