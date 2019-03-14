Harold "Hal" Woltag, 82, of Colchester, beloved husband of Fay (Gelbert) Woltag, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday (March 13, 2019). Born March 30, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late David and Eva (Marenberg) Woltag. He served proudly with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Hal went on to work as a Quality Assurance Inspector for Pratt & Whitney for many years before his retirement in 1999. His involvement in the community over the years was vast and his associations included former membership with (the former) Jewish Aid Congregation, Colchester-Hayward VFC, the Antique Veterans Honor Guard and serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 72 and currently with Congregation Ahavath Achim, the Jewish Federation of Eastern CT, American Legion Post 54, Wooster Lodge AF & AM No. 10, Colchester AARP, the CT State Police Auxiliary and the P&W Aircraft Club. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he leaves their three children, Diane Dias (and her husband, Fernando) of Deltona, FL, Michael of Charlestown, MA and Robert (and his wife, Christine) of Wilmington, MA; and three grandchildren, Nathan, David and Evan. Hal was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Max Gilbert. May his memory be for a blessing. Funeral Services will be observed 2 PM Friday (March 15th) in the Sanctuary of Congregation Ahavath Achim, 84 Lebanon Ave., Colchester. Burial with military honors will follow in the Jewish Aid Cemetery, Colchester. Shiva Minyan will be observed Friday evening at 7:30 pm at the synagogue and at the home Saturday evening at 7:30 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3 pm. Donations in his memory may be made online at , or . Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com





