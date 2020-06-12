Harriet (Millette) Bishop Age: 99, widow of Roland J. Bishop, Sr., of East Hartford passed away peacefully on March 20th at Kimberly Hall Nursing Home in Windsor. Harriet was born in Willimantic on November 19, 1920 and was the second of six girls of the late Harold Millette and Ida (Flubacher) Millette. She was raised with her sisters in Willimantic and over the years grew from sister to wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Harriet and Roland made their home in East Hartford and celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed in 2003. They were lifetime, faithful and supportive parishioners of St. Mary Church, East Hartford. Harriet cherished time spent with family, especially with her dear sisters. She also was an avid dog lover, especially fond of their dog Snooper who brought her much joy. Harriet enjoyed taking car rides, especially to the beach. In addition to her late husband, Roland, she is survived and will be dearly missed by: daughter Pamela Bishop of Seabrook, NH, son Roland J. Bishop, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Newington; Grandsons: Thomas and Jeffrey Rago, Jack and Matthew Bishop of Newington, Great Grandchildren: Destiny, Saige, and Mylee and many special Nieces and Nephews. Thank you to a special niece Karen who came with devil dogs in hand every Saturday for her aunt. Harriet was also predeceased by sisters: Gladys, Norma, Dot, Phyllis, and Betty. Harriet's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Kimberly Hall staff for their wonderful care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 19 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: St. Mary's Church, North American Martyrs Parish 15 Maplewood Avenue East Hartford, CT 06108



