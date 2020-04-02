|
Harriet Miller Deutsch, 93, of West Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, with her sons by her side. She was the wife of Joel Deutsch, daughter of William and Reba Miller and was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harriet first worked at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia as a Medical Technician where she met Joel, a first year resident at the hospital. She then proudly worked for Edward Weiss MD, the father of psychosomatic medicine. Known as 'Hats' by her husband Joel to whom she was devoted, Harriet was a proud mother staying at home to raise her boys. Her family and her Judaism were core to her being. Harriet had very close and loving relationships with her boys Bob and Dick, her daughter-in-law Laura and her grandchildren Jess, Ross, Dan and Jason. Harriet loved music, art, opera, the theater and ballet, and always enjoyed looking at the photos taken by her husband Joel, son Dick and grandson Jason. Upon moving from Philadelphia to Hartford, Harriet and Joel joined Congregation Beth Israel and quickly became active in a variety of ways. Harriet and Joel were leaders in sponsoring Jewish families emigrating from Russia to pursue a life of freedom in the United States. She and Joel were very active in all social justice activities at Beth Israel. Harriet remained very involved at Beth Israel, participating in many aspects of the CBI community. While able, Harriet was a 'regular' at weekly Torah Study, S.A.G.E. (Seniors for Arts, Growth, and Education), and congregational services. She had the deepest respect for social activism and philosophy of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. Harriet was known by all as a kind and compassionate woman who always had time to listen. She had a special bond with Rabbi Michael Pincus whom she adored. Till the end of her life, whenever asked how she was doing she would simply reply: "I am wonderful". Harriet was a model of grace, kindness and wisdom for her children, her grandchildren and all who met her. Harriet often expressed her gratitude in life with the phrase "My cup runneth over". Harriet is predeceased by her husband Joel and brother Leonard. She leaves behind her sister Doris, devoted sons Dick and Bob and his wife Laura, and her loving grandchildren Jess, Ross, Dan, and Jason. She also leaves behind her adopted granddaughter and caregiver Veronica. The family would like to thank Holly at Avery Heights Burnham Family Center, and nurses Richard and Stephanie and staff at Hughes Health and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care. Contributions to honor Harriet can be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119 or the . The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020