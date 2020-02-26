Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Beth David Synagogue Cemetery
1361 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT
Harriet E. Bunis Obituary
Harriet E. Bunis, 72 years of age, of West Hartford died Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Shirley (Weinberg) Bunis. She worked for the CT Jewish Ledger. She leaves a sister, Marlene Grower and her husband Lewis of Wethersfield. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Beth David Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Harriet, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
