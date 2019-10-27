Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Duncaster
40 Loeffler Road
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Harriet Elizabeth Noyes

Harriet Elizabeth Noyes Obituary
Harriet Elizabeth Sayre Noyes, beloved wife of the late Richard C. Noyes, died peacefully in her sleep on October 3rd 2019 in Duncaster Retirement Community. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn (Candy) Noyes Parrack and Phyllis (Pisa) Noyes Albanese, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary (Molly) Noyes Martin. The memorial service will be held at Duncaster, 40 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield on Saturday, November 2nd at 4:00pm with the Rev. Erica Avena officiating. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Farmington Land Trust, 128 Garden St., #C, Farmington, CT 06032 or the Hartford Hospital Foundation, 80 Seymour St., P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102 in her memory. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
