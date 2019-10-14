Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Harriet H. Carpenos Obituary
Harriet Hoffman Carpenos, 89, West Hartford, died Saturday (October 12, 2019). Born in Hartford, CT, she lived in Hartford and West Hartford her entire life. She traveled extensively throughout the world and was an avid Mah Jongg player. She was a third-generation member of the Emanuel Synagogue where she was president of the Sisterhood twice, and a life member of Jewish Women International. She doted on her extended family, relishing their company every opportunity she had. She was an accomplished cook who truly enjoyed hosting as many holiday gatherings as was humanly possible. She was predeceased by her husband Louis Carpenos and her sister Leatrice Hoffman (Jack) Etelis. She leaves her beloved children, son Robert Olins, daughter Reesa Olins and her husband Robert Teitelman, adored granddaughters Abby Teitelman and Jodi Teitelman, stepdaughter Lori Carpenos, stepson Richard Carpenos and his wife Sharon, and nieces Robyn (Harry) Weller and Judi (Michael) Farber. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, with internment in the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery. A memorial period will be observed at the home of her daughter Reesa Olins, 62 Brewster Road, West Hartford, immediately following the funeral, Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5-9, and Thursday and Friday afternoon from 1-3. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emanuel Synagogue Sisterhood, Jewish Women International, or the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 14, 2019
