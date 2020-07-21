1/1
Harriet Halibozek
Harriet Alice (Clark) Halibozek, 83, of South Windsor and formerly of Deep River, beloved wife of 53 years to the late Edward Halibozek (2007), died at her daughters' home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Harriet was born in Middletown on July 6, 1937, the daughter of the late Franklin E. and Katherine (Spencer) Clark, and she grew up in East Haddam, and lived in Deep River for most of her life. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Church in Chester and she sang in the church choir. She retired in 1996 from Deep River Convalescent Home after 20 years as a CNA. She fought a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and the past 4 years she has made her home with her daughter Elizabeth and her family. Her devoted granddaughter Jonte attended to her most personal needs and was with her when she peacefully passed. She is survived by her children, Edward P. (Phillis) Halibozek of California, Katherine Haag of Waterbury, Elizabeth Manning Akko of South Windsor, Steven Halibozek of Deep River, Tracy (Mai) Halibozek of Durham, and David (Diane) Halibozek of Florida. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Harriet was also predeceased by her son Frank Halibozek, her sisters Ruth Rogers Sullivan, Sarah Clark Pierce, her brother Clarence Rogers, and her son-in-law Jordan Manning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Friends may view the Mass online by going to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4222588 at 10 a.m. on Thursday or up to 90 days thereafter. Everyone should wear face coverings for the Mass. Burial will be in Fountain Hill Cemetery, Deep River at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
July 21, 2020
Tracy - so sorry to hear about your mom! Keep those good memories in your heart.
Rudy & Shirley Dill
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
