Harriet Joyce Karger Kei, 92, of West Hartford, CT died June 5. Daughter of Rose and Nathan Karger, z"l and cherished wife of 56 years of Sigmund Kei, z"l, Harriet was a wise and compassionate individual. She and Sig lovingly raised their children: Neil, Stephen and Leslie. Throughout all life's vicissitudes, Harriet demonstrated strength and courage; when her beloved Sig was stricken with ALS in his final three years, she provided his care, keeping love and laughter alive. In her final years, Harriet was cared for by her daughter Leslie Kei-Rahn and grandson Jordan and watched over by beloved pup Hercules. She leaves her family of loyal friends, and her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by a devoted son-in-law, Jeffrey Rahn, z"l. An artist whose paintings adorn her home, Harriet attended the School of Practical Art in Boston and the University of Hartford. For decades, Harriet was a religious school educator and leader, beginning her teaching career at Congregation Beth Israel, and then serving as teacher and Educational Director at Kehilat Chaverim where, under her leadership, the school saw exponential growth. Harriet then accepted the helm of Tikvoh Chadoshoh religious school when sought after to invigorate that community. A humanitarian, Harriet welcomed immigrants into her home and community, assisting in their settlement, and was honored for her volunteerism teaching immigrant children. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Harriet will be sorely missed. We gratefully acknowledge Andriette for her loving care. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel Education Fund. Funeral service to be held at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, Friday at 11AM, with interment to follow in Avon, CT. A luncheon will be held at CBI after the burial. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019