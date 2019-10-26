Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
4095 Mariner Blvd
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 686-6649
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Covenant Church
Granby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet L. Bruce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet L. Bruce Obituary
age 102, of Spring Hill, Florida, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in Woodsville, NH and came to the area 35 years ago from Suffield, Connecticut where she was a Kindergarten teacher with the Suffield Public School System from 1952 until 1977. She attended Forest Oaks Lutheran Church. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Bazin B. Bruce and her three older sisters. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law: Patricia and Bob Mocarsky, Southwick, MA; Sharon Huntington, Spring Hill, FL; and Deborah Bruce, Avon CT. Seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is remembered as a warm and caring person who loved God and his creation. Nothing gave her more joy than her flowers, birds, friends and family. Gifts may be given in her name to Pilgrim Covenant Church, Memorial Fund. 603 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035. A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on November 2, 2019 at Pilgrim Covenant Church in Granby Conn.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now