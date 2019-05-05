Our beloved mother, Harriet (Lodge) Taft, 94, of Unionville, passed away at home Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Harriet was born in Hartford CT, daughter of the late James G and Hazel (Richard) Lodge. Harriet was raised in Farmington, attended local schools, and graduated Farmington High School in 1943.Primarily a homemaker, Harriet loved spending time with and taking care of her family. In her earlier days she enjoyed long walks in the woods, biking, camping, knitting, crocheting and tatting. She also loved gardening and tending to her wild flowers, especially Snowdrops, Lily of the Valley and Azalea Bushes. She always made sure her bird-friends had plenty of food and she took great delight in watching them, especially the cardinals, and the menagerie of wildlife wandering through her yard.Harriet was a longtime cub scout den mother, girl scout leader and was a Sunday school teacher at First Church of Christ, Unionville. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Unionville Museum and was passionate about Unionville history. Starting in early childhood, Harriet developed many, many friends whom she cherished and stayed close to throughout her later years. Harriet was a strong advocate for her grandchildren as evidenced by her attendance at countless sports events, musicals and graduations.She is survived by her son; Frederick J. Taft and wife Catherine, her daughters Susan G. McLarney and husband Michael and Elizabeth T. Slater and husband Carlton. She also leaves her grandchildren Lori McIntosh, Heather McLarney, Chad McLarney and wife Sarah, Brian McLarney, Adam Slater and wife Angela, Carla Oravsky and husband Joe, her great grandson, William McLarney, sister-in-law, Mary Doughty and husband, Edwin, and nephew Brian Lodge and wife Mary. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frederick S. Taft, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage, and her brother, Robert Lodge. The family would like to thank the many caregivers sent by Visiting Angels but especially Audrey Russell-Meredith, for her very kind, unrelenting and compassionate care of Harriet. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 from 2PM-4PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet's memory may be made to the Unionville Museum, 15 School Street, Unionville, CT 06085 or to a . For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019