Harriett J. Taylor, 67, of New Britain CT left this earth to be with the Lord May 19th, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1952 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late Golden James and Melcena Taylor. She enjoyed laughing and hanging out with love ones and friends. Her greatest passion was singing. She was a beautiful songstress best known for her love of gospel music. She was always writing music and in appreciation of her solo talent she was requested to performing at numerous singing engagements, two most notably were a Hartford annual event, Lift Every Voice and Sing Gospel concert and Northwest Catholic High School fundraisers. She was the co-founder of Life Line Gospel group in Hartford CT and along with the founder her sister Lynda, they put on concerts to benefit the homeless. Harriett also performed and shared her love for singing in prison ministry. She brought musical smiles to all that attended to her at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Harriett was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church where she was beloved for her gospel singing. She leaves to mourn her two daughters, Kimberly West and Lynette West of New Britain, CT; one granddaughter, LaShaya Burrus; four grandsons, Jerard Kyser, DeAndrea Bryant, Akeem Thompson, and Karon Grimes; one great grandson, Qamar Hall; sisters, Mertdene Dixson of Bloomfield, CT, Lynda T. Curtis of South Windsor, CT and Barbara Brown (L. Harold) of Loganville, GA; several nephews as well as a host of relatives and friends. Besides her parents, Harriett was preceded in death by her brother, Frank James Taylor of Hartford, CT. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Taylor family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.