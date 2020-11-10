Harriette "Roberta" (Murray) Dalenta was called home into God's arms on November 3rd, just one month shy of her 99th birthday. She led a life of simple abundance, centered around her deep love of family. Born to Clifford and Olive Murray in 1921, Roberta was one of six children, setting the stage for a lifetime of humble and grateful living. She married Edward J. Dalenta, Sr. (died 1999) in 1941 and spent the rest of her life as the matriarch of a family that eventually included 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Over her lifetime, Roberta's happiest times were spent with loved ones. Whether on outings with her beloved sisters, spending time at the family cottage in Clinton, CT, or attending the hundreds of recitals, sporting or school events, Roberta measured her own happiness and success by being present for those she loved. A meticulous housekeeper and skilled seamstress, Roberta found much joy in creating homemade household textiles and fixing many unrepairable garments belonging to her children or grandchildren. A child of the Great Depression, she embodied the phrase, "waste not, want not" and was a true model of sustainability and recycling long before it was en-vogue. Her pleasures in life included attending church, birdwatching, completing puzzles, gardening, cooking, and beating family members in Scrabble. Roberta's matter-of-fact attitude and unmatched stubbornness will be missed by many people including her son, Edward J. Dalenta Jr., daughter Donna Vose, grandchildren Ashlee Stone, Elisabeth Herdic, Aimee Dalenta, Jennifer Miller, and Scott Vose, as well as their respective spouses and children. She will be missed by many other extended family members and friends. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Edward, daughter Penny M. Dalenta, son-in-law Jeffrey Vose, and a specially beloved sister, Lorraine Brown. Donations in Roberta's name can be made to the Connecticut Humane Society. The family will hold a private burial. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.