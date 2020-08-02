August 8, 1935 - July 30, 2020 Harrison (Harry) A Hollis of Spring Hill Florida passed away on July 30th, 9 days shy of his 85th birthday. Born August 8th 1935 in Waterbury CT, the son of Harrison Hollis Sr. and Dorothy Hancock (Hall). He graduated from Naugatuck High and attended the New Haven School of Electronics. Harry served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957 (U.S.S. Salem). He worked for the F.A.A. at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Ct. for 30 years (6 of those years residing in Pago Pago American Samoa), moving to Florida in 1990. Besides his wife Phyllis, he leaves 3 daughters, Lori H Reardon, Marji L Demanski, Stacy Holt and her spouse Jason, two grandchildren, Kyle Reardon and Emma Reardon, his sister Cynthia Martinez of Lady Lake, Fla., a niece Deb Dvorak and nephew Rick Martinez. Harry loved golf, playing card games with his family and reminiscing about his Navy days. He enjoyed his travels to Australia, Nieu, New Zealand, Europe and Jamaica (climbing Dunn's River Falls). Arrangements will be private at the request of the family.



