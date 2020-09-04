Harry Zimmerman, 82, was born in Hartford, CT on July 28, 1938 and passed away peacefully at home in the company of his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Teresa. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Connecticut in 1959 and was a General Partner and Branch Manager at the Hartford office of Advest, Inc. for over 15 years. He was a Financial Advisor for Smith Barney in New Haven until his retirement. Harry also leaves his son Howard, his wife Debora, and their children, Heather and Alex; his daughter Pamela, her husband Robert Turman, and their children Chase and Hope; and his Great Grandchildren Sofia and Augusta. He has now been reunited with his late son, Geoffrey. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 10am at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main Street, Waterbury, CT 06704.



