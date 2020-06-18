Harry "Art" Brutcher, 77, of Bristol, passed away at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was the husband of Colleen (Johnson) Brutcher, with whom he shared 56 years of life's journey. Born and raised in Syracuse, NY, he was one of nine children to the late Harry and Cecelia (Yakowabowski) Brutcher. He and Colleen were married in March of 1964, and raised their three children before settling in Connecticut, becoming proud grandparents. Art was a hard working machinist for many years, as co-owner and operator of A & M Skiving in Bristol. His time away from work was spent surrounded by his family, sharing his passion for playing cards and cheering on the NY Yankees and UCONN, or fulfilling his love for the outdoors going fishing, hunting or golfing. A devoted father and much loved Poppy, he will be missed beyond measure, leaving many cherished memories. In addition to his wife, Colleen, he leaves his children, Janet Brutcher and her husband, Orlando Ballantyne, Joseph Brutcher and his wife, Catrina, and Jackie Hill and her husband, Dave; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Nolan and Noah Brutcher, Allison Dubrosky and her husband, Justin, and Hailey and Kendra Hill; his great-grandchildren, Stevie Jo and Everly; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, Art may be remembered with contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org Family and friends may gather in celebration of Art's life on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, where Elvis will be playing loudly, as he and Art shared a birthday. Words of remembrance will be shared at 1:00 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 18, 2020.