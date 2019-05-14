Harry Edward Barrett III, of Glastonbury passed away on May 9, 2019. Harry was born in Hartford on December 3, 1962. Harry was a devoted and loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. Married to his best friend Angel for 34 years, Harry and Angel found the greatest pleasure in raising their 4 precious children, Jessica, Harry IV, Joshua and Brandon. In recent years Harry most enjoyed and was blessed to be "Papa" to his precious grandchildren Harry V and Aubry. A Hartford Firefighter for more than 30 years, Harry used his career to help others, as he did in his personal life. Harry was always willing to help out anyone he could. His impact on those who were privileged enough to be in his presence was immense. Some of his favorite joys included watching his beautiful girl Jessica marry her love and grow into a beautiful and caring woman, following in the footsteps of her mother. He enjoyed a project with his buddy & eldest son Harry, who he was so proud of. He truly enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: golfing and softball with another favorite son and sports pal, Josh. Harry's "best buddy", son Brandon, was his perfect movie companion and completed his family perfectly. Harry relished time with friends & family, tackling a project with his "chosen brother" (in law) Joe, activities with his brothers and sisters, trips to Lake George, time in Florida, and of course his Red Sox.He is preceded in death by his father Harry Edward Barrett Jr., stepfather John Griffin, and mother-in-law Joyce Tarantino.He is survived by his beloved bride, Angela (Tarantino), and his prides and joy who will forever miss his presence in their life; his daughter Jessica (Justin) McMillen of San Diego, three sons Harry Edward Barrett IV and partner Thera, Joshua (Brittany) Barrett, & Brandon Barrett all of Glastonbury, two precious grandchildren, Harry Barrett & Aubry Barrett and their mother Danielle Sica, his dear mother Joyce (Vyskocil) Griffin, brothers and sisters; Darlene (Earl) Degray, Catherine (Clayton) Theriault, Susan Fogarty, Kevin Barrett, Sean (Matilda) Barrett, special uncle and aunt, Bob and Lenore Vyskocil. along with his father-in-law and his wife, Angelo and Sue Tarantino, and many "in-law" brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, too many to mention.A Prayer Service and Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Glastonbury Boathouse, 252 Welles Street, Glastonbury. Come celebrate Harry, in your favorite sports jersey or whatever attire that makes you feel great, as he would have liked. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of cut flowers, potted plants or a donation to the Honor Wellness Program of the Hartford Police Department - https://www.honorwellness.org/board-member-Theresa.html - would be welcome. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019