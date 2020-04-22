Home

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Edward Cemetery
West Stafford Rd.
Stafford Springs, CT
Harry E. Lynch Obituary
Harry E. Lynch, 78, formerly of Hampden, MA, husband of the late Carol Ann (Kovacik) Lynch, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Wingate at Springfield. He was born in Palmer, MA, son of the late William S. and Victoria (Brach) Lynch. Besides his wife, Carol, he was predeceased by his daughter Patricia Lynch. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1 P.M. at St. Edward Cemetery, West Stafford Rd., Stafford Springs, CT. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. For directions, or to leave a condolence online, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020
