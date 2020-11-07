My deepest sympathies to Hip’s many nieces and nephews. Hip was a wonderful person in many ways. He and my mother were best “cousins” growing up and they kept in touch over the years. Hip was a bridge to the past for me after my mother passed. I enjoyed vising with him in later years. He was a gracious host and I truly appreciated the stories and pictures he shared about the past including our ancestry. I will miss Hip very much – he will never be forgotten.

Nancy Majka

