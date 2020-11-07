Harry "Hipolit" Kozikowski, 88, a lifelong Suffield resident, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by his family, after an almost year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born March 18, 1932, the youngest child of the late Walter and Annie (Lucay) Kozikowski, Harry's memories of his early years in Suffield are well chronicled in A Tale of Harry, the Last Hipolit in the March 2020 edition of The Suffield Observer https://thesuffieldobserver.com/2020/03/a-tale-of-harry-the-last-hipolit/
. Harry graduated from Suffield High School in 1949, and earned an undergraduate business administration degree from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Western New England College. He served his country in the U. S. Army (stationed in beautiful Carmel by the Sea, CA) and in the Army National Guard. For most of his career, Harry worked in increasingly higher-level financial positions at Hamilton Standard, a division of United Technologies, where he was active in their credit union, ending as Chairman of the Board. He also worked for Kollmorgen Corp. Harry led a very full life. Never idle, he worked a collection of part-time jobs after retirement, including helping to harvest tobacco each year in August for the Nobles. A devoted communicant of St. Joseph's Church, he served on the parish council, was a member of its Holy Name Society and St. Joseph's Society, and sang in the choir. He also was very active in the Polish Heritage Society, and always exemplified pride in his Polish roots. He grew up on Hill Street enjoying farm life and ended his life on historic Main Street, lovingly restoring the Charles Loomis house over the thirty years he lived there. His other hobbies and interests included collecting art and antiques, gardening, playing cards with his friends, and faithfully working at his daily Sudoku. But his passion and talent for ballroom dancing was second to none. Harry was an avid social and competitive ballroom dancer. His development into a Gold Level dancer not only earned him over fifty "Top Amateur Male" dance awards, but also the reputation as one of the most advanced, most sought-after dance partners in the region. His style, charm, and talent endeared him to professional and amateur dancers alike. Family was exceedingly important to Harry. Christmas Eve dinner (Wigilia) at his home was a gala affair and simply not to be missed! Getting to the adult table was a badge of honor. Harry is survived by nineteen nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John, Peter, Paul, Walter and Edward Kozikowski; sisters, Mary Labun, Jennie Rapalus and Stella Bujnowski; and his nephew and godson, Henry Rapalus, Jr. At Harry's request, there are no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial for Harry on Monday at 11AM in St. Joseph's Church, 140 South Main St., Suffield. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, on the land donated by the Kozikowski family from their farm, where Harry was raised. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery, P.O. Box 626, Suffield, CT 06078. www. kozikowskifuneralhome.com
