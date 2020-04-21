|
Harry J. Goralski, 79, of Southington, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from complications as a result of the CoViD-19. He was the husband of the late Annette L. Goralski for 36 years until her death in 2002. He was born in Hartford on September 10, 1940, the first of two children of the late Josephine (D'Alessandro) and John J. Goralski. He was raised in West Hartford and graduated from Conard High School. He was a Southington resident for the past 46 years. He served his country with the CT National Guard. He was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Church, and was formerly the owner of World of Video in Southington. He retired from DeLeo Brothers Inc. in Waterbury. After retirement, he worked for many years as a school bus driver with New Britain Transportation. He volunteered as a Boy Scout leader at Troop 32 for over 40 years and was involved with the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts for over 60 years. He volunteered with the Passion Play at St. Thomas Church for many years. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Brian S. and Catharine Goralski, John E. Goralski, and Michael T. and Kristin Goralski, all of Southington; five grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, Michael, Adam and John "Jack" Goralski; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Goralski of Bristol; his brother-in-law, Anthony Micoletti; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Annette, and his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joan (Goralski) Micoletti and his cousins, Francis, Robert, and Raymond Goralski who were like brothers to him. Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts Troop 32, C/O Terri O'Sullivan, 49 Annelise Avenue, Southington, CT, 06489. In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, a private burial will be held at South End Cemetery in Southington. The Plantsville Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. A funeral mass and memorial service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020