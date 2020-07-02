Harry James Batz, 65, of Windsor, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Beverly Batz, he was raised in Windsor and attended the Windsor School System. He served in the US Navy and had been a mechanic working at Ken's Service Center for many years. Harry enjoyed riding and racing his motorcycle, and spending time fishing at the Farmington River. He was friendly and outgoing and enjoyed many friends. He leaves his life-partner Margaret A. Barton of Windsor; his sister Christina Digby and her husband John of Willington; a brother Jeffrey Hook of FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 AM at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Board Street, Windsor. Contributions may be made to the Farmington River Watershed Association, 749 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com