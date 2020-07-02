1/1
Harry James Batz
Harry James Batz, 65, of Windsor, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Beverly Batz, he was raised in Windsor and attended the Windsor School System. He served in the US Navy and had been a mechanic working at Ken's Service Center for many years. Harry enjoyed riding and racing his motorcycle, and spending time fishing at the Farmington River. He was friendly and outgoing and enjoyed many friends. He leaves his life-partner Margaret A. Barton of Windsor; his sister Christina Digby and her husband John of Willington; a brother Jeffrey Hook of FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 AM at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church, 379 Board Street, Windsor. Contributions may be made to the Farmington River Watershed Association, 749 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Gabriel Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
My heart is weeping for the passing of Jimmy. My sorrow is for not reaching out and letting him know i loved him, before he left on the wings of an Angel. Peace is knowing he's in heaven with all the people who love him too.
God Bless All

Cousin Angela Handley
Angela Handley
Family
July 1, 2020
Harry was always so kind. Margaret were so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you! love Phil and Traci Parlapiano
traci braun-parlapiano
July 1, 2020
we will miss him dearly, always very kind. Margaret were so sorry for your loss. love phil and traci parlapiano
